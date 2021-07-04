Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette TinCaps' Kelvin Melean lets a pitch go by in the first inning of Sunday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Komets' Stephen Harper threw out the first pitch at Sunday's TinCaps game at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Stephen Harper of the Komets holds up the Kelly Cup after throwing out the first pitch at Sunday's TinCaps game at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette TinCaps' Justin Lopez throws the ball to first for an out in the third inning of Sunday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Games between innings have returned to the TinCaps' games at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette The TinCap's Gabe Mosser was the starting pitcher against Great Lakes at Sunday's game at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette TinCaps' Jonny Homza strikes out in the second inning of Sunday's game against Great Lakes at Parkview Field. Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Johnny TinCap shows off the Kelly Cup before Sunday's TinCaps game at Parkview Field. Previous Next Sunday, July 04, 2021 10:00 pm TinCaps vs Great Lakes Loons Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story