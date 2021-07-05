Loud crowd can't carry TinCaps

The roar was back at Parkview Field on Sunday night.

When TinCaps catcher Jonny Homza led off the Fort Wayne half of the ninth with a line drive triple down the right-field line, the packed house of 7,686 fans reached a decibel level that had not previously been approached this season. It was a far cry from exactly a year earlier, when the downtown stadium was silent on Independence Day for the first time since it opened in 2009.

“It was cool, they definitely get loud and they're into it,” Homza said of the fans. “It gives the dugout some energy and they're fun to play in front of. ... Not everyone gets a chance to do this, so we're all really fortunate to be here, especially since we didn't even play last year, it's pretty cool.”

But even with that crowd – primed to explode after a pregame visit from the Kelly Cup champion Komets – at its back, and even after building a four-run lead in the early innings, and even after starting pitcher Gabe Mosser took a no-hitter into the fifth, the TinCaps were unable to snap a losing streak that reached a season-high-equaling five games after a 7-5 loss to the Great Lakes Loons.

The TinCaps dropped five of the six games in the series to the Loons and are a season-worst seven games below .500 at 23-30. In each of the last four games of the series, Fort Wayne let a lead slip away in the sixth inning or later.

Fort Wayne was in front 4-0 in the fifth, but Mosser surrendered a single to open the inning, and Loons leadoff hitter James Outman followed with a two-run homer nearly to the top of the Summit Club in center field. It was Outman's second homer in as many games.

The Loons chased Mosser after 4 2/3 innings and seven strikeouts and then scored four more runs in the sixth inning off relievers Sam Williams and Felix Minjarez. Justin Yurchak broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run double down the right-field line off Minjarez that put Great Lakes ahead for good.

“Everybody struggles,” said Homza, who went 1 for 2 with the three-bagger, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. “You just try to pick up your teammates and go out there and compete as best you can. ... We lost five this week, but we'll bounce back next week and we'll win five.”

Homza led off the Fort Wayne first inning with a walk and later scored on a Tirso Ornelas single. Justin Lopez added a two-run double over right fielder Andy Pages's head later in the inning to make it a three-run frame. Seamus Curran added an RBI double for Fort Wayne in the third.

The TinCaps put the tying run on base in the ninth, but Ornelas popped up and Curran grounded to short to end the threat.

One of the loudest roars from the capacity crowd came prior to the game, when members of the Komets made their way on to the field with the Kelly Cup. A chant of “Let's go Komets” sprang up and continued as playoff MVP Stephen Harper threw out the first pitch to a TinCaps-jersey clad Robbie Beydoun waiting behind the plate without a glove.

“(Winning the Kelly Cup) doesn't mean much if there's no one to share it with, and we have a ton of people to share it with,” veteran Komet Shawn Szydlowski said. “The support (the fans) show, it makes it feel like you're playing at a higher level. I said it (Friday after winning the Cup), they're NHL fans.”

Note: Former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame linebacker and current Dallas Cowboy Jaylon Smith attended the game. He wore the jersey of Kevin Kiermaier, a fellow former Luers star.

