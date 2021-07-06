TinCaps' approach leads to walks

Look at those TinCaps.

They've been doing a lot of looking themselves recently, using a patient approach at the plate to draw a boatload of walks during one of their best offensive stretches of the season to date.

In its previous two series – encompassing six games against South Bend and six against High-A Central East Division powerhouse Great Lakes – the TinCaps have walked 72 times, an average of six per game. Although they won only five of those games, it is through no fault of the offense, which scored 5.5 runs per contest during that stretch. That flurry has pushed Fort Wayne to second in the East in runs scored.

“We're trying to be a little bit more patient,” said manager Anthony Contreras, who pointed to an ability to get on base as an emphasis for his team prior to the season. “We're trying to create some more opportunities by getting on base. Earlier in the season, we were chasing a little bit too much, and (now) we've created an approach where we're going to sit on fastballs in the zone and try to lay off stuff that we can't drive.

“These guys have taken that to heart and they've done a good job of getting on base and creating opportunities of late.”

The TinCaps walked 28 times in the first three games of their series June 22-27 in South Bend, helping Fort Wayne take all three contests on the way to its first road series victory of the season.

When Fort Wayne returned home, the walk party continued, with a couple coming in big moments. In the first game of the series against Great Lakes at Parkview Field, the TinCaps walked six times. Two of those came in the 11th inning, when Fort Wayne scored two runs to complete a come-from-behind 6-5 victory.

Fittingly, the winning run came in when first baseman Seamus Curran drew a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded. Curran leads the TinCaps with a 19.8% walk rate.

“I just wanted to get my pitch, and I didn't see one that I really wanted,” Curran said, describing his game-winning walk and the TinCaps' overall approach recently. “I was looking for a hanging slider and I didn't get that, so just being patient.”

The TinCaps walked three times in the sixth inning Friday against Great Lakes during a five-run rally that turned a 6-4 deficit into a 9-6 lead. Three more walks followed during a first-inning uprising that put Fort Wayne up 3-0 early Sunday. The TinCaps lost both of those games, but they could be marked down as “good process, poor outcome” results.

“We value guys that can get on base,” hitting coach Jonathan Mathews said. “In order to score runs, you have to get on base. I like guys to be very specific with their work, as far as attacking specific parts of the strike zone. If you're swinging at the right pitches, then you're not swinging at the wrong ones.

“You don't go to the plate looking to walk. I was telling the guys the other day, a walk is an aggressive move. I'm ready to hit every single pitch, until I'm not. If you do that enough, it leads to walks, but it's not this passive idea of 'We're going to go up and walk.' ”

Fort Wayne has piled up those walks in the last two weeks without 2019 Midwest League OBP champion Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who was called up to Double-A prior to the series against South Bend. Williams-Sutton was getting on base at a .455 clip and walking in 21.2% of his plate appearances with the TinCaps before his call-up.

The recent run of walks has catapulted the TinCaps into third place in High-A Central in walks, averaging 4.6 per game for the full season. That's despite fielding the third-youngest lineup in the league. Catcher Jonny Homza and utilityman Reinaldo Ilarraza, both 22, rank sixth and 12th in the league in bases on balls.

“It's great just to get on base and see everybody just get into their approach,” Curran said. “It's pretty awesome to see everybody taking pitches and laying off some tough ones, and it's helping the team win games.”

