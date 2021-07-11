Early power enough for victory

FORT WAYNE – While fans attending Saturday's High-A Central contest at Parkview Field were treated to postgame fireworks, the Fort Wayne TinCaps provided some early explosions of their own, riding a two-run home run in each of the first two innings before holding on for a 5-4 victory over the Lake County Captains.

“The way we've been playing, I think it's huge,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “We want to score early, it gives us a bit of a cushion. It's extremely important to gain a little confidence.”

Fort Wayne (25-33) struck first, plating three runs in the bottom of the first on just one hit. Agustin Ruiz's two-out fly ball to center was dropped by Lake County center fielder George Valera as he collided with left fielder Victor Nova. While just a glancing blow that didn't injure either player, the bump jarred the ball from Valera's glove as Ruiz reached second on the error.

The two-base miscue scored Tirso Ornelas. Ruiz then scored as Seamus Curran followed with a 391-foot blast to right that put the TinCaps up 3-0.

“A lot of guys have been seeing the ball well,” Curran said. “It's getting into the part of the season where guys get into grooves. I'm not too happy with how my June went, but July's a new, clean slate and you build on that. I'm trying to keep the vibes in the locker room all positive.”

Shortstop Chris Givin extended the Fort Wayne lead in the second inning. Reinaldo Ilarraza bunted his way on and reached second on a throwing error by Captains third baseman Raynel Delgado, whose offering sailed well high of the outstretched glove of Lake County first baseman Joe Naranjo.

With two outs, Givin, who stepped to the plate to “Your Love” by The Outfield, sent a Hunter Gaddis offering well into the outfield and ultimately over the wall in left, plating Reinaldo Ilarraza and extending the lead to 5-0.

“To jump out to a five-run lead early on, that's awesome,” Curran said. “To get out to the early lead, it gives everybody a lot of confidence.”

Lake County (32-27) pushed across a single run in the third on an RBI single by Bryan Lavastida, then pulled within 5-4 in the eighth. Sam Williams entered after Gabe Mosser scattered seven hits through his seven innings, surrendering successive two-out singles before a three-run home run from Victor Nova pulled the visitors within a run.

Carter Loewen relieved Williams, giving up an infield single and a walk before striking out designated hitter Will Brennan to end the Captains' threat. Loewen notched two strikeouts and a groundout in the ninth to earn the save.

“We've had solid starting pitching the past couple nights,” Contreras said.

“The team feels that energy. Any time you can slow those guys down, you'll take it.”

Notes: Former Fort Wayne Daisies player Katie Hortsman threw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Saturday's game. Hortsman, a Minster, Ohio, native who batted .286 across 308 games from 1951-54, consulted on the movie “A League Of Their Own,” which profiled the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that featured Madonna and Tom Hanks ... Gaddis retired the final 13 batters he faced following Givin's home run ... Mosser improved to 3-4, scattering seven hits in seven innings with three strikeouts ... Attendance was 5,968 fans, and the game lasted 2 hours, 32 minutes.