Curran homers as TinCaps gain split

Seamus Curran's second two-run homer in as many games propelled the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 7-4 victory over the Lake County Captains in High-A Central action Sunday at Parkview Field.

After spotting the Captains a 2-0 lead after three innings, Fort Wayne (26-33) struck back for three in the fourth and two more on Curran's fifth-inning blast to surge ahead. Justin Lopez doubled and tripled while joining Curran with two RBI for the TinCaps, who won their second straight and earned a split of the six-game series against Lake County. It's their first winning streak since taking four straight games from June 20-24.

Left-hander Danny Denz started in his debut for Fort Wayne. Denz, who pitched three seasons for the University of Memphis before appearing in two games this season for the Padres' Arizona Complex League squad, gave up a run in one inning.

On Saturday, Moises Lugo was announced as the TinCaps' starting pitcher for Sunday. But after getting promoted to the Fort Wayne roster on Friday, Denz was named the starter to give Lugo rest due to shoulder fatigue.

Lugo, next scheduled to pitch Saturday at West Michigan, “should be OK,” according to TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras.

Reinaldo Ilarraza stole his 19th base of the season in the win, moving into a tie for eighth in High-A Central with Hayden Cantrelle of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Sam Keating, the fourth of nine pitchers to appear for Fort Wayne on Sunday, earned the win on the strength of his 11/3-inning performance to improve to 2-4. Agustin Ruiz doubled as part of a three-hit day as the TinCaps amassed 10 hits in all.

Notes: After completing Saturday's contest in 2 hours, 32 minutes – the fastest game thus far in 2021 at Parkview Field – Sunday's game took 3:18 to finish in front of 3,106 fans. ... Fort Wayne went 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position, and Lake County finished just 1 for 10.