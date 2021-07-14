Elliott promoted as TinCaps keep winning

One of the best pitchers in High-A Central is heading to Double-A.

TinCaps ace Ethan Elliott, the league's Pitcher of the Month for May, ranked third in the league in ERA at 2.95 before the Padres promoted him to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. He finishes his TinCaps tenure 2-1 in 12 starts across 58 innings.

He also ranked fourth in High-A Central in strikeouts with 71 and was third on the circuit in opponent batting average at .204.

On the field Tuesday night, Fort Wayne opened a seven-game game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark with a 6-2 victory behind a solid pitching performance from Erik Sabrowski and a big night at the plate for shortstop Justin Lopez.

The win was the third in a row for the TinCaps and fourth in five games since a season-long seven game losing streak.

Sabrowski, making his second pro start, went five innings and gave up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six. He has a 1.42 ERA.

The left-hander departed the game trailing 1-0 after giving up the game's first run in the fifth on a Reynaldo Rivera home run, but Fort Wayne jumped ahead in the top of the sixth when Lopez ripped a two-run homer to right-center, his seventh of the season and fourth since June 24.

The shortstop went 3 for 5 and has three extra-base hits in the last two games.

The Whitecaps tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth off lefty Sam Williams, but the TinCaps went back in front for good in the seventh when Jawuan Harris doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

Grant Little added his first three-hit game since July 6, 2019 for Fort Wayne and relievers Felix Minjarez and Austin Smith combined to pitch a scoreless final two innings with four strikeouts.

Note: Fort Wayne will play a doubleheader against the Whitecaps on Thursday, making up a game that was rained out in Fort Wayne on May 9.