Win lifts TinCaps out of last place

The TinCaps have followed their worst stretch of the season with one of their best.

After dropping a season-high seven games in a row, Fort Wayne has bounced back with five wins in six games and four in a row, tying a season-high. The latest victory game Wednesday night, when the TinCaps beat West Michigan 2-1 at LMCU Ballpark behind a workhorse performance from starter Matt Waldron and two late-inning tallies.

The win lifted Fort Wayne (28-33) past the Whitecaps in the standings and out of last place in the High-A Central East Division.

The TinCaps trailed 1-0 entering the eighth, but third baseman Chris Givin lifted a solo home run to left, his second long ball in the last four games.

An inning later, Givin singled with two out and a runner on and Tirso Ornelas followed with a game-winning line-drive single to center. Ramon Perez pitched a scoreless ninth for the TinCaps, earning his first save with Fort Wayne.

Waldron worked the rest of the game, becoming the first TinCap to go eight innings this season. He gave up an unearned run on a wild pitch in the first inning, but surrendered nothing else, striking out eight while limiting West Michigan to four hits. The knuckleballer threw a TinCaps-season-high 110 pitches.

Fort Wayne has won the first two games in the series despite going 2 for 24 with runners in scoring position.

Notes: Prior to the game, the TinCaps placed closer Jose Geraldo on the injured list. ... In Geraldo's place, the Padres promoted 21-year-old right-hander Michell Miliano from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Miliano has 52 strikeouts 252/3 innings this season. ... The Padres also sent 23-year-old utilityman Tyler Malone from Triple-A El Paso to Fort Wayne.