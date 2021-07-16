TinCaps no-hit, swept in DH

The TinCaps were no-hit for the first time in more than three years in the second game of a doubleheader against West Michigan at LMCU Ballpark on Thursday night.

Fort Wayne lost both games, 5-0 and 4-0, snapping a four-game winning streak.

The TinCaps (28-35) managed just two hits combined across the two seven-inning games and slipped back into last place in the High-A Central East Division.

Four West Michigan pitchers combined to pitch the no-hitter, the first time the TinCaps have been held without a hit since June 6, 2018 against South Bend.

Fort Wayne has not won five in a row this season.

Both games were seven innings, per Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.

The TinCaps managed just two hits in the opener, singles from Chris Givin and Justin Lopez. They did not get a runner into scoring position.

West Michigan (29-33) right-hander Beau Brieske pitched a complete game and struck out nine with just two walks.

The Whitecaps scored three runs in the first inning against Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser, who walked two and threw a wild pitch within the first five batters, four of whom reached.

Mosser struck out six and gave up eight hits in 42/3 innings. He was relieved by right-hander Michell Miliano, who walked two and struck out two in 11/3 innings in his High A debut. Left-hander Mason Feole, who came into the game with a 27.00 ERA in eight appearances, had his first scoreless outing since May 22, striking out two in a perfect inning.