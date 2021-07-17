TinCaps lose 3rd straight as bats stay quiet

The TinCaps' offensive woes continued Friday night as they managed just four hits in a 4-1 loss to West Michigan at LMCU Ballpark one night after getting no-hit.

Fort Wayne (28-36) has scored just one run on six hits in its last three games and has dropped three in a row after a four-game winning streak.

The TinCaps had scheduled right-hander Anderson Espinoza to start, but instead went with left-hander Danny Denz, making his second pro appearance. Espinoza, the team's top prospect, was to have been coming back from a 10-game suspension he incurred after being ejected from a game for having what the umpires deemed was a foreign substance on his glove.

Denz worked 22/3 innings, giving up a pair of early runs on four hits and striking out two. He left trailing 2-0 and took the loss, his first professional decision.

The TinCaps got a run back in the fourth when Ethan Skender came up with a two-out single back through the middle to score Agustin Ruiz from second. It was Fort Wayne's only hit with a runner in scoring position, and the TinCaps are 3 for 33 in such situations in the series.

The Whitecaps (30-33) responded with two more runs in the bottom of the inning off reliever Felix Minjarez to complete the scoring.

Neither team scored in the final five innings. The TinCaps went hitless in the seventh, eighth and ninth. Fort Wayne relievers Austin Smith and Ramon Perez combined to pitch three scoreless frames.

Fort Wayne did not have an extra-base hit for the third straight game. Leadoff hitter Chris Givin singled and walked twice.