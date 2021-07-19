TinCaps win with big 5th inning

The TinCaps snapped out of their offensive doldrums and scored six runs in the fifth inning against West Michigan on Sunday en route to a 9-2 victory in Comstock Park, Michigan.

The TinCaps won the seven-game series 4-3.

Fort Wayne (30-36) has won back-to-back road series for the first time this season. The seven-game set at LMCU Ballpark was the longest in franchise history.

The TinCaps got the scoring started in the fifth inning with back-to-back doubles from Justin Lopez and Seamus Curran. Ethan Skender reached on a throwing error, and Adam Kerner drove in two runs with a single to make it 3-0.

Chris Givin and Agustin Ruiz also had RBI singles in the inning to break the game open.

The TinCaps went 4 for 40 with runners in scoring position in the first six games of the series, and were 7 for 12 in such situations Sunday.

Fort Wayne starter Erik Sabrowski had a no-hitter through 41/3 innings and eventually worked five innings, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out five with three walks. He earned the win and has a 1.88 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 24 innings with the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne relievers Sam Williams and Edwuin Bencomo pitched two scoreless innings apiece to maintain the lead.

Bencomo has tossed six consecutive shutout innings over his last three appearances after giving up eight runs in three innings in his previous two outings.

Givin homered to left-center in the ninth, his fourth home run of the season. Three of those long balls have come in the last nine games.

Fort Wayne returns to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a six-game series with first-place Dayton.The TinCaps are in last place in the East Division, 61/2 games behind the Dragons, who hold the second of two playoff spots.

Notes: Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser was placed on the injured list, as was closer Carter Loewen, who is tied for the league lead in saves. ... The Padres promoted right-handed starter Carlos Guarate, the team's No. 15 prospect according to Fangraphs, to the TinCaps. Guarate pitched six no-hit innings in his last start with Low-A Lake Elsinore.