TinCaps take advantage of poor pitching in victory

Big hits are good, but they're even better when they come after a walk or two – or nine.

The Dayton Dragons gave up eight hits and nine walks as the TinCaps won 7-3 at Parkview Field on Friday night, extending the Fort Wayne winning streak to three games. Fort Wayne has won five of its last six games.

“Those are the games where you hope you can go into extra innings, play 20 innings and get a hit every time,” said first baseman Seamus Curran, who reached base every time he came to the plate, recording two hits, two walks and two runs scored. “I'm glad that we got the win, the bullpen looked good again. The past week, they've been incredible.”

Starting pitcher Moises Lugo gave up just one run, three hits and one walk in five innings. He is now 2-3 with a 3.64 ERA. After striking out nine in four innings in his last outing, he struck out eight Friday.

The TinCaps took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Dayton starter Noah Davis issued four walks, including one to Jonny Homza with the bases loaded and two outs.

“As a team, we just don't really chase that much. Sometimes we'll strike out here or there if the pitcher is good,” Curran said. “But from the top down, from what (manager Anthony Contreras) and (hitting coach Jonathan Mathews) have been saying, we're really selective. Me personally, when I'm aggressive I swing at good pitches and lay off bad pitches. Earlier in the year, I was passive and in my own head about it. When I started being aggressive in July, it just clicked for me.”

Dayton quickly tied the game in the top of the fourth, as Alex McGarry doubled to right and Victor Ruiz followed up with a line drive single that nearly took out Lugo on its way to center, allowing McGarry to score.

But the TinCaps soon regained the advantage and broke open the game in the bottom of the fourth. Curran led off with a line drive single to right and Reinaldo Ilarraza walked. A double to right by Ethan Skender scored Curran, giving the TinCaps a 2-1 lead. Jawuan Harris walked – Davis' sixth free pass of the evening – to load the bases once more, and Chris Givin hit into a double play that allowed Ilarraza to score and give Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead. Skender scored the TinCaps' fourth run on Grant Little's line drive single to left.

Lugo got three quick outs in the top of the fifth and the TinCaps were right back at it in the bottom of the inning. Agustin Ruiz led off with a ground ball to third and beat out the throw to first. Homza then struck out, but a double by Tirso Ornelas scored Ruiz to give Fort Wayne a 5-1 advantage. Curran followed with a walk, and then Ilarraza hit a ball deep into the right field corner. That allowed Ornelas and Curran to score and put the TinCaps up 7-1, but Ilarraza was tagged out trying to stretch the double into a triple.

