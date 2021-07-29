TinCaps jump out early in win

The TinCaps won for the fifth time in seven games Wednesday night, beating Lansing 15-5 at Jackson Park behind an offensive explosion that produced a season-high 15 runs and tied a season high with 16 hits.

TinCaps outfielder Agustin Ruiz went 4 for 5, hit his 13th home run of the season – tying him for fifth in High-A Central – scored four times and drove in a pair of runs. He's also sixth in the league in RBI. Catcher Jonny Homza went 3 for 5 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs. First baseman Luis Almanzar equaled a career-high with 4 RBI and doubled twice. Outfielder Tirso Ornelas also doubled, bringing his league-leading total in the category to 24, and had three hits.

The TinCaps (35-39) jumped in front with four runs in the first, including a two-run double from Homza and increased their advantage to 8-1 after a four-run third, during which Almanzar doubled with the bases loaded to drive in three. Fort Wayne scored five more runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run double from Grant Little, who also had two hits and a walk.

Fort Wayne's top prospect, right-hander Anderson Espinoza, went three innings and gave up one run on three hits while striking out four. Left-hander Sam Williams went two shutout innings to earn the victory.

Note: TinCaps closer Carter Loewen, who was tied for the league lead in saves when he went on the injured list last week, announced on Twitter he is having Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season and all of 2022. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list, as was fellow Fort Wayne reliever Jose Geraldo.