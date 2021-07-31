TinCaps fall in deep hole early, come up short in 2nd loss in row

A comeback from an early five-run deficit fell short and the TinCaps dropped their second game in a row to the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday night, falling 9-6 at Jackson Park despite piling up 12 hits and nine walks.

Fort Wayne (35-41) went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

The TinCaps trailed 7-2 after the Lugnuts scored six runs against Fort Wayne starter Connor Lehmann in the third inning, but Fort Wayne inched back with two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to draw within 7-6.

A Jonny Homza two-run single scored the runs in the fourth. Homza went 2 for 5 and has five hits in the last two games. Luis Almanzar singled in a run in the sixth, his second RBI hit of the night. He has six RBI in the last three games and three multihit performances in his last four games.

Fort Wayne put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh, but Grant Little and Homza grounded out and the potential tying run was stranded 90 feet from home plate.

Lehmann, 24, was making his Fort Wayne debut after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore this week. He lasted just 22/3 innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with two walks (one with the bases loaded) and only one strikeout. With Lake Elsinore, he struck out more than 12 hitters per nine innings.

The big blow in the six-run second inning came from Lester Madden, who cleared the bases with a three-run double that increased Lansing's 3-2 advantage to 6-2.

The Lugnuts (36-40) added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, scoring off Fort Wayne relievers Wen-Hua Sung and Ramon Perez.

Every member of both starting lineups had a hit except Fort Wayne's Ethan Skender.

Tirso Ornelas and Justin Lopez each walked twice and reached three times for the TinCaps. Chris Givin was 2 for 5 with a double.