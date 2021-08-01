TinCaps drop third consecutive

One night after piling up 12 hits and nine walks, the TinCaps only had six base knocks and did not draw a single free pass on their way to a 3-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Park on Saturday.

Fort Wayne (35-42) has dropped three in a row after winning the first two games in the series, stalling the momentum from a stretch of five victories in seven games. The TinCaps have again tumbled to last place in the High-A Central East Division during their current slide.

The Lugnuts struck first Saturday, scoring a pair of runs off TinCaps starter Carlos Guarate, the youngest pitcher in the league. Guarate worked five innings and gave up only those two tallies on six hits while striking out three and walking two, but he took the loss, his third straight defeat since being promoted to Fort Wayne.

Lansing led 2-0 into the sixth and added another run off TinCaps reliever Sam Williams on a Jordan Diaz RBI single. Diaz also singled in a run in the third and went 3 for 4.

Fort Wayne got one run back in the seventh when a Reinaldo Ilarraza sacrifice fly drove in Luis Almanzar after Almanzar had doubled. The Fort Wayne first baseman has five doubles and eight hits in his last five games.

TinCaps designated hitter Tirso Ornelas also doubled during a 2-for-4 night, extending his league lead in two-baggers to 25.

Fort Wayne reliever Mason Feole worked a 1-2-3 eighth, his sixth straight scoreless outing covering six innings.

The game lasted less than 21/2 hours, after Friday's marathon contest took more than four hours to complete.