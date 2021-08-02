Ruiz hits 14th HR; TinCaps roll

Agustin Ruiz led a parade of big offensive performances for the TinCaps with four hits, including a home run, and Fort Wayne snapped a three-game losing streak in a 12-1 romp over the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday afternoon at Jackson Park.

The TinCaps (36-42) earned a series split in the first leg of their 12-game road trip. Fort Wayne is unbeaten in its last three road series (2-0-1).

The visitors scored two runs in the second, including a bases-loaded walk to Reinaldo Ilarraza.

Ruiz made it 3-0 in the third inning when he hit his 14th home run of the season to right field. The lefty-swinging 21-year-old added a two-run double an inning later to kick off a five-run fourth, and an RBI single during a four-run rally in the ninth that put the TinCaps ahead 12-0.

Ruiz is sixth in High-A Central in home runs and, with 42 games remaining, is on pace to break Fernando Tatis Jr.'s franchise home run record of 21, set in 2017. Ruiz's four RBI boosted his total to 52, also sixth in the league.

Fort Wayne starter Danny Denz turned in his second superlative start in the series, going 42/3 innings without giving up a hit while striking out four. In two starts against the Lugnuts during the series, Denz tossed 92/3 shutout innings, surrendered only two hits and struck out 10 against two walks.

The TinCaps took a no-hitter into the seventh before right-hander Austin Smith surrendered a two-out single. Sam Keating pitched 11/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory.

The TinCaps open a six-game road series against first-place Great Lakes on Tuesday.