Little steals 5 bases in blowout win

Grant Little set a Fort Wayne franchise record, Agustin Ruiz remained red hot and the TinCaps slugged their way to a 12-5 victory over first-place Great Lakes at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, on Wednesday.

The TinCaps (37-43) scored at least 12 runs for the second time in the last three games and the third time in the last seven. The offensive onslaught started early when Little walked to lead off the game. The speedy outfielder proceeded to steal second, third and finally home, the latter when Ruiz, who had been hit by a pitch, broke for second.

Little's dash around the bases kicked off a four-run first inning and he struck again in the second, singling, stealing second and scoring on a Zack Mathis single. The outfielder capped his monster night with another RBI single during a four-run third inning.

Little followed the run-scoring hit with another stolen base, his fifth of the night, setting a franchise record. He had nine steals all season coming into the game.

One batter later, Ruiz launched a three-run homer to catapult the TinCaps in front 9-1.

It was Ruiz's 15th long ball of the season, tying him for third in High-A Central, and his 56 RBI are fifth. The slugger has 13 hits in the last six games.

Ethan Skender added two hits and a walk for Fort Wayne, driving in two and scoring a run.

TinCaps starting pitcher Connor Lehmann gave up just one hit through five innings, but faltered in the sixth, serving up a two-run homer to Andy Pages, his 22nd of the season, before getting the hook.