TinCaps rally, win in 10 innings

The TinCaps let a five-run lead get away, then roared back to win a 10-inning thriller against the first-place Great Lakes Loons on Friday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, prevailing 8-7 to even the series at two games apiece.

Fort Wayne (38-44) jumped in front in the top of the 10th when Ethan Skender drove a sacrifice fly to center to score Tirso Ornelas to break a 7-all tie.

The Loons loaded the bases with one out against TinCaps reliever Austin Smith in the bottom half, but Smith struck out Ryan January and got slugger Andy Pages to fly to left to secure the victory.

Smith also pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to send the game to extra frames.

The TinCaps jumped in front 5-0, sending 10 men to the plate in the first inning. Zack Mathis had the big blow, a two-out to grand slam to put his team ahead 4-0.

Skender followed with a solo shot to left-center.

It was the second home run of the year for both players.

Mathis went 3 for 4, coming up a triple short of the cycle, and Skender had two hits and drove in two.

The Loons battled back, scoring in four consecutive innings off Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate to take a 7-5 lead in the fifth.

The lead was short-lived as Reinaldo Ilarraza drove in Skender and Grant Little with a two-run single in the top of the sixth to tie the score again.

Smith, Sam Williams and Edwuin Bencomo combined to pitch six shutout innings in relief.