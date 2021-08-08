Denz dominates again in victory over Loons

Reigning High-A Central Pitcher of the Week Danny Denz put together his third consecutive superlative start, Tyler Malone and Adam Kerner had clutch two-out hits, and the TinCaps clinched at least a series split against the first-place Great Lakes Loons with a 2-0 victory at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, on Saturday night.

Fort Wayne (39-44) has won or tied its last four road series and can win the six-game set at Great Lakes with another victory today.

Denz pitched 92/3 shutout innings over two starts en route to his weekly award and followed that up with four scoreless frames Saturday, during which he struck out four, walked two and gave up just two hits. Denz has a 1.77 ERA in six starts with Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps went in front in the second inning when Malone doubled to left with two away, scoring Zack Mathis from first.

Kerner followed with another two-bagger that plated Malone.

Malone has a hit in six straight games and has three doubles in that stretch.

The Fort Wayne bullpen held the lead, as Luke Boyd, Mason Feole, Felix Minjarez and Ramon Perez combined to pitch five shutout innings. TinCaps relievers have tossed 14 consecutive scoreless frames over the last three games.

Boyd was making his TinCaps debut after getting called up from the Arizona Complex League on Friday. The right-hander out of Baylor struck out two in a perfect inning and earned the win, his first pro victory.