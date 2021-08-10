Lefty finds his groove during recent trip

The TinCaps return to Parkview Field tonight after a successful 12-game road trip that saw them go 7-5 and take 4 of 6 games from the first-place Great Lakes Loons.

One of the keys to the winning trip was the performance of Fort Wayne's newest ace, 23-year-old left-hander Danny Denz, who is in his first season of pro baseball.

In his three starts with the TinCaps before the road trip, Denz had a 5.40 ERA as he worked his way back from a biceps injury that forced a late start to his season. In the last two weeks, however, Denz has shaken off the rust and delivered one of the best stretches by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season.

In three starts against the Lansing Lugnuts and Great Lakes, Denz worked 132/3 shutout innings, striking out 14, walking four and giving up only two hits. For his effort, he was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 27, and the TinCaps, who open a six-game series against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs tonight, won all three games in which the former University of Memphis standout pitched.

“I'm super confident,” Denz said of his present mentality. “I just love this game so much, and I just want to go out there and compete. In the end, baseball's a game, and I just want to have fun. ... I've been having a lot of fun lately.”

Fort Wayne pitching coach Jimmy Jones has seen the competitive fire in Denz since the southpaw arrived in Fort Wayne in mid-July from the Arizona Complex League.

“For me, it's like Yogi Berra said, '90% of this game is half mental,' ” Jones said. “(Denz) enjoys going out there and competing. He wants to pitch, and you never see him back down from a situation. He's always trying to find a way to get out of whatever he's in.”

The 5-foot-9, 198-pound Denz might have been with the TinCaps much earlier if not for the biceps injury, which popped up just before the end of spring training. In his last outing before minor-leaguers were set to break camp, Denz threw a fastball and felt “a big pull” in his arm.

That kicked off a lengthy rehab process that Denz said went well but was a “little bit of a grind.” He worked his way back over a couple of months and then was sent to the Complex League, where he made a pair of appearances before he was promoted to Fort Wayne.

Denz's first start with the TinCaps, on July 11 against Lake County, was as part of a bullpen game and lasted only one inning, during which he gave up an unearned run. Still, the Elk Grove Village, Illinois, native was happy to be back on the mound, especially because his family and some high school friends came to the ballpark to watch him make his affiliated pro baseball debut.

“It was real,” he said of that first start. “The environment was incredible. ... It just felt like home to me.”

The left-hander worked pitched 22/3 innings in his second start and three in his third before breaking out with five shutout, two-hit innings against the Lugnuts on July 27.

He worked 42/3 scoreless innings against Lansing on Aug. 1 and then finished the trip with four shutout innings against the powerful Great Lakes lineup on Saturday in a 2-0 win.

“I felt like once I got a few outings in me, I felt like I could just be myself and pitch,” said Denz, who went undrafted in MLB's five-round draft in 2020. “After those first few outings, the last couple of starts, it's just being able to throw my curveball and changeup for strikes and then being able to throw it for a swing and miss on a two-strike count has really helped tremendously.”

Command of his low-90s fastball has been Denz's secret to success recently, helping him set up his off-speed pitches for strikeouts and soft contact – opponents are batting just .093 against him in his last three starts.

The left-hander will return to the mound this week against the Cubs and will try to help the TinCaps stay hot as the season enters its final stages.

“My goal,” he said, “is just to give my team a chance to win every single time I go out and pitch.”

