Loss opens up homestand

The momentum from the TinCaps' successful road trip, during which they took four of six games from the first-place Great Lakes Loons, did not carry over into the start of a six-game homestand against the South Bend Cubs.

Fort Wayne let an early lead get away with a defensive miscue and was unable to get any offense going in the late innings as it fell 6-2 to the visiting Cubs at Parkview Field on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,418. The defeat snapped a three-game TinCaps winning streak and sent them tumbling back into last place in the High-A Central East Division.

“We're feeling good,” said TinCaps second baseman Ethan Skender, who singled and walked. “We lost the first game, but that's the thing about baseball, we play tomorrow and there's five more left this series.”

The game's decisive moment came in the fifth inning. With Fort Wayne ahead 2-0, the Cubs put runners on second and third with nobody out, and Edmond Americaan then grounded sharply to first baseman Luis Almanzar. Almanzar, playing in, tried to get the out at the plate, but the throw was wild and bounded over catcher Adam Kerner's head, allowing both runs to score and tie the game.

Three batters later, South Bend's Bryce Ball singled off Fort Wayne starter Connor Lehmann and Americaan scored to put the visitors in front for good.

“The play was right,” manager Anthony Contreras said of Almanzar's decision to throw home. “He had a slow runner, their catcher, at third base. He needed to move his feet and make a good throw, so that was execution more than anything, but if he wanted to go that direction, we played corners in for a reason.”

The TinCaps jumped in front early when Tirso Ornelas turned around a 97 mph fastball for a first-inning home run against a familiar face: right-hander Anderson Espinoza.

The former top prospect returned to the Summit City to pitch a season-high 31/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out five.

“It was a little weird facing (him) tonight,” Skender said of Espinoza. “Guy's a stud, obviously it's going to be a tough matchup. ... We battled him. You just have to tip your hat and respect the game. It sucks he's not with us anymore, but we wish him the best of luck.”

The TinCaps loaded the bases in the fourth against reliever Matteo Bocchi, but Tyler Malone grounded into a double play to end the inning. Bacchi then retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced over the final five innings to earn the victory.

Notes: TinCaps slugger Agustin Ruiz was promoted to Double-A San Antonio, Fort Wayne announced before the game. Ruiz, 21, was in the top five in High-A Central in home runs (15) and RBI (56). ... In a corresponding move, the Padres sent utilityman Kelvin Alarcon back to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore.

