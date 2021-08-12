Offense turns cold at home

The TinCaps were hitting well at the end of their 12-game road trip, but their return to Parkview Field has coincided with an offensive power outage.

Fort Wayne has totaled just seven hits in the first two games of its series against the South Bend Cubs, including only four in 5-1 loss Wednesday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,353. It was the TinCaps' second straight defeat after three straight victories.

“We've gotta make adjustments against these guys,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “You can't just keep taking the same swings and hoping for a different result. There's a reason why the game is called the game of adjustments.”

The TinCaps trailed 2-0 into the eighth inning but finally pushed across a run – their first in 122/3 innings going back to Tuesday's loss – in the bottom of the frame. Grant Little got hit in the head with a curveball and advanced to third after a grounder and a passed ball. That brought Luis Almanzar to the plate, pinch-hitting for Zack Mathis, who had also taken a glancing blow to his batting helmet in the previous inning.

Almanzar hit a perfectly placed swinging bunt down the third-base line for an RBI infield single to cut Fort Wayne's deficit in half.

Before the TinCaps had a chance to tie the game in the last of the ninth, however, the hottest hitter in High-A Central struck again. Alexander Canario, who was brought to the Cubs' farm system in the trade that sent Kris Bryant to San Francisco, launched a three-run homer to left to put the game away. Reliever Ramon Perez had walked two hitters in a row and then fell behind Canario 3-1.

Canario has homered in four straight games – this one was a no-doubter that left Little rooted to the spot as the ball sailed over the left fielder's head – and has a hit in all nine games since he was traded.

The game was a pitchers' duel early on, with Fort Wayne's Noel Vela and South Bend's Max Bain matching zeroes through four innings. Vela got a routine ground ball to second to start the fifth, but Ethan Skender threw the ball away up the first-base line, allowing the runner to reach second. A fly ball and a single through a drawn-in infield brought in the game's first run.

It was only the second TinCaps start for the 22-year-old Vela, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week.

“He pitched well,” Contreras said of Vela. “He was cruising through those first four and there was that error in the fifth. ... He's been impressing a lot of people down in Lake Elsinore, and he's pitched two pretty solid outings so it's good to see.”

Vela worked five innings and gave up only that unearned run, striking out six and surrendering only two hits. He struck out four consecutive hitters between the second and third innings, but took a hard-luck loss to fall to 1-10 this season (0-2 in Fort Wayne).

“I felt pretty good, I felt like my stuff was working tonight,” Vela said. “I mixed speeds, and I kept them off balance and that worked out for me.”

Note: Mathis was removed from the game for precautionary reasons after being hit and will be evaluated in the coming days.

