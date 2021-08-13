TinCaps suffer 2nd no-no of year

“Just one hit!”

That was the half-pleading, half-joking chant from a small group of TinCaps fans during the ninth inning of Fort Wayne's 3-0 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field on Thursday night.

The TinCaps were unable to fulfill that wish. In front of a crowd of 4,871, the Cubs threw a combined no-hitter against Fort Wayne, permitting only two walks and a hit batter in a dominant pitching performance that ended with a mass celebration at the mound.

Fort Wayne was no-hit for the second time this season and the first time in a nine-inning game. The team also had zero hits in the second game of a doubleheader, a seven-inning affair, against West Michigan on July 15.

“In the bullpen, we had an idea of what was going on,” said Cubs pitcher Burl Carraway, who worked the ninth inning and got the final out. “Obviously everybody was trying not to talk about it so we didn't jinx anything, so we were a little superstitious.”

The Cubs entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead that could as well have been 300.

Carraway, coming into the game after reliever Joe Nahas had pitched six dazzling innings, displayed some nerves, walking Reinaldo Ilarraza on four pitches to open the inning. But he settled down to retire the next three hitters, completing the milestone performance when Chris Givin grounded out to second base.

“At first it was kind of like 'Oh, that's a relief, I got the save, it's just one game,'” Carraway said. “But the thought after that was like 'Oh my goodness, look what we just did.'

“You see Harrison Wenson, the catcher, coming to give me a hug and the guys coming out of the dugout. It was a cool feeling.”

Wenson and Carraway hugged at the front of the mound and the rest of the Cubs soon joined the celebration, jumping on each other in a human pile.

The game was scoreless into the seventh inning, with Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate turning in a terrific performance of his own: He gave up only one hit through six innings.

Guarate ran into trouble in the seventh, however, getting touched for a leadoff double by Tyler Durna and walking Jake Slaughter with one out, ending the hurler's night.

Guarate pitched a career-high 61/3 innings and gave up just two hits while striking out three.

Unfortunately for the 20-year-old right-hander, his line in the box score was tarnished by what happened next: three straight hits off reliever Felix Minjarez that brought in three runs, two of which were charged to Guarate.

The rest of the game belonged to Nahas and Carraway as they tried to complete the no-hitter.

Nahas faced the minimum 18 hitters in his six innings, his only blemish a walk to Ethan Skender that was erased when Skender was thrown out stealing second.

Nahas came on in the third in relief of starter Alexander Vizcaino.

Luis Almanzar came the closest to a hit for Fort Wayne, driving a ball a step short of the wall in left to open the eighth inning.

The TinCaps have just seven hits and three runs in the first three games of the series.

