Catcher hits 1st career homer as TinCaps roll

What a difference a day makes.

One night after they were no-hit by the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field, the first time the home team had zero hits in the 12-season history of the downtown stadium, the TinCaps piled up seven base hits in the first two innings, 13 in the game and rolled to a 7-2 win over the Cubs in front of 5,664 fans Friday. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak.

A short memory was the key for Fort Wayne (41-47).

“We just kind of flushed (Thursday's game),” Fort Wayne catcher Adam Kerner said. “No one really made a big deal of it in our first meeting (Friday). (Manager Anthony Contreras) just said, 'That's baseball and it happens. It doesn't matter now.' That was the best thing for everybody.”

Any thoughts of a second straight no-hitter ended with the first pitch Fort Wayne saw, which leadoff man Grant Little bunted perfectly down the third-base line for a single.

“We got their no-hitter out of the way quickly,” Kerner said, smiling.

The hit parade began in earnest in the second inning, with back-to-back 0-2 singles from Justin Lopez and Luis Almanzar and another bunt single, this time a Kelvin Alarcon special, to load the bases with nobody out. Contreras had told the TinCaps to look for opportunities to bunt.

The sudden offensive outburst from the previously stagnant Fort Wayne offense seemed to rattle South Bend pitcher Chris Clarke somewhat, and he failed to come to a set before a pitch, balking in the game's first run. It was only the second TinCaps run in the previous 27 innings.

The big blow came later in the second, when Kerner pulled his hands in on a two-seam fastball and hit a three-run homer that stayed inside the left-field foul pole by a few feet. It was the first pro home run for the catcher and it traveled 366 feet, completing a four-run inning.

“In my head, I was just hoping it stayed fair and then I was thinking, 'What are the odds of that happening?' ” Kerner said.

In addition to garnering two hits and three RBI, Kerner also caught another outstanding start from left-hander Danny Denz. In a role reversal, Denz held South Bend without a hit for 32/3 innings and gave up only a single in 41/3 shutout innings to extend his streak to 18 consecutive shutout innings.

“I wish I could step in the box and see what these guys are seeing,” Contreras said of hitters facing Denz. “He's not overpowering by any means, but he's a funky left-hander that can spin the baseball.”

Chris Givin went 3 for 4 with a walk and gave Fort Wayne some insurance with two-run bloop single in the sixth.

Note: Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced that right-hander Gabe Mosser had been activated off the injured list. Mosser is 3-5 with a 4.20 ERA this season in 13 games (10 starts) and has not pitched since July 15. ... Little left the game for precautionary reasons with a jammed finger, the result of sliding into third in the first inning.

dsinn@jg.net