5-run 6th inning enough for victory

The second-largest crowd of the season, 7,333 strong, was on hand at Parkview Field to watch the TinCaps take on the South Bend Cubs on Saturday night. They went home happy after Fort Wayne pushed across five runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 6-3 victory, earning it a chance at a series split today.

The TinCaps (42-47) trailed 1-0 heading into the sixth, and Reinaldo Ilarraza struck out to start the frame, the 11th straight Fort Wayne batter retired. That ended when Ethan Skender drew a one-out walk. An RBI single from Tirso Ornelas knotted the score at 1 and Luis Almanzar then gave the TinCaps the lead for good with a two-run single to center.

The inning continued when Cubs pitcher Bryan King threw the ball away on a routine grounder, bringing Ornelas around to score. The fifth run came across when Adam Kerner drove a single to left and Tyler Malone scored to make it 5-1.

“They put the ball in play, it was nothing pretty by any means, but that's what happens, we want to make contact, we want to force the defense to do things,” manager Anthony Contreras said.

After South Bend's Bryce Ball homered in the top of the second, the TinCaps appeared to have an equalizer in the bottom of the frame, when Justin Lopez hit a ball off the top of the fence that caromed back on to the field. Instead, it was called a double, despite a lengthy argument from Contreras.

Later in the same inning, Fort Wayne hitting coach Jonathan Mathews did not like a pair of strike calls against his hitters and kept arguing from the dugout until he was ejected. Contreras then needed to come between the coach and home plate umpire Justin Juska.

“The game's going to be like that sometimes,” Contreras said of the calls going against the TinCaps. “But you just keep being positive, you stay in the dugout, you keep taking their minds off stuff that has already happened that they can't control.

“They did a good job of keeping their cool, regardless of what those results were in the beginning.”

Yorman Rodriguez homered in the seventh, his fifth long ball of the season, to complete the scoring for Fort Wayne. That home run was also controversial as it appeared to land short of the wall. South Bend manager Michael Ryan was ejected for arguing the call.

TinCaps pitcher Moises Lugo gave up one run on two hits in a season-high six innings while striking out eight.

