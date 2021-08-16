Fast start helps TinCaps top Cubs

The TinCaps opened their series against South Bend riding a three-game winning streak and ended it after three more victories in a row.

In between, Fort Wayne dropped the first three games of the six-game set before bouncing back with wins Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the last a 6-1 triumph behind an outstanding pitching performance from Connor Lehmann and a three-run double for Justin Lopez in front of an announced crowd of 4,115 at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (43-47) thus earned a split of the series against the Cubs. On the season, the TinCaps went 10-8 against South Bend.

“You never know which direction that's going to go when you lose three straight,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “It's good to see these guys fight the adversity, come together, put some good at-bats together, get those big innings, get their confidence going forward and that allows our pitching to have a little bit of a cushion and breathe a little bit.”

The TinCaps gave their pitching a cushion Sunday with four runs in the first inning off former teammate Anderson Espinoza, who started and lasted only two-thirds of an inning. He gave up three hits and two walks on 32 pitches.

The big blow was Lopez's three-run double on a hit that the shortstop lifted over Yonathan Perlaza's head in left. Lopez then scored on Luis Almanzar's single to make it 4-0 after an inning.

That four-run margin was plenty for Lehmann, who turned in the latest in a string of excellent starts for Fort Wayne. The 6-foot-7 right-hander turned 25 on Sunday and enjoyed his best start since being promoted to the TinCaps from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late July: five shutout innings, two hits and two walks against four strikeouts. He retired eight in a row during one stretch.

“I threw a lot of strikes today, I had good command of my curveball and my fastball,” Lehmann said. “I knew if I was able to get ahead of hitters, they would essentially get themselves out.”

Lehmann started twice in the series against the Cubs and gave up three runs in 92/3 innings. As a whole, Fort Wayne starters gave up a grand total of one run prior to the fifth inning in the entire series.

“They say hitting is contagious, but I also believe that pitching is contagious,” Lehmann said. “We all just fed off each other and stacked (starts) on top of each other. We were able to talk to each other, what worked for them that outing. Communication is a big key for our starting staff.”

The TinCaps added two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles from Adam Kerner and Chris Givin. Givin had two hits in the game and has five in his last two contests after an 0-for-17 stretch.

The Fort Wayne bullpen pitched four solid innings, giving up a run in the ninth on a double play with two on. Austin Smith pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Ethan Skender went 2 for 3 with a walk and has reached base in 15 straight games.

The TinCaps start a six-game series at West Michigan on Tuesday.

