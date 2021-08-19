Skender extends streak in loss

The TinCaps surrendered a season-high 18 runs to the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark and dropped their second straight to open the series, falling 18-6 to drop into last place in the High-A Central East Division.

Fort Wayne (43-49) took its only lead of the game in the second inning when an Ethan Skender single brought home Justin Lopez to make it 1-0. Skender went 2 for with a double and extended his on-base streak to 16 games, the longest by a TinCap this season.

The Whitecaps scored the next 18 runs, pushing across three in the bottom of the second, six in the third – Fort Wayne starting pitcher Carlos Guarate was charged with eight earned runs in two-plus innings – seven more in the fifth and another two in the sixth.

Yorman Rodriguez made the final score closer with a grand slam in the seventh inning, his second home run in five games since being sent to the TinCaps from Triple-A El Paso.

Catcher Jonny Homza returned to the Fort Wayne lineup for the first time since Aug. 6 – he was resting an injured shoulder – and went 0 for 4.