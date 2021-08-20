The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 20, 2021 1:00 am

    West Michigan 4 TinCaps 3

    Rally falls short in 3rd loss in row

    Journal Gazette

    The TinCaps dropped their third straight game Thursday night, falling to the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-3 at LMCU Ballpark after right-hander Luke Boyd gave up a pair of runs in the seventh inning.

    The TinCaps (43-50) put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out in the ninth after Reinaldo Ilarraza walked and stole second, but the next three hitters in a row were retired, and Ilarraza never made it off second. Fort Wayne went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

    The game was tied at 2 entering the bottom of the seventh when Boyd surrendered hits to three of the first four batters, bringing in the go-ahead run. He was charged with another run when Ramon Perez gave up an RBI groundout.

    Ethan Skender extended his on-base streak to 17 games for Fort Wayne, a team season-high.

    Starter Danny Denz saw a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings end when he gave up a run in the first inning.

