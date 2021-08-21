Early runs help snap 3-game losing streak

The TinCaps snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way Friday, routing West Michigan 11-1 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Fort Wayne (44-50) jumped on West Michigan starter Jack O'Loughlin for four runs – 2 earned – in the first inning. They added a run in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Grant Little (3 hits, two runs, 2 RBI) hit a 2-run homer in the fourth inning and Luis Almanzar drove in four runs on two hits. Yorman Rodriguez tripled in a run in the sixth.

TinCaps starting pitcher Connor Lehmann gave up one run on five hits in five innings.

He walked two and struck out two.

Notes: Right-handed reliever Kevin Kopps was transferred to Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League Padres while left-handed pitcher Erik Sabrowski placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List. Also, Right-handed reliever Chase Walter was transferred to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore.