Bullpen's 7 innings save TinCaps win

The TinCaps won for the second night in a row thanks to a two-run fifth inning and seven outstanding frames from their bullpen, beating host West Michigan 2-1 at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday.

Fort Wayne (45-50) can split the six-game series with a win today despite losing the first three games.

Trailing 1-0 entering the fifth, Fort Wayne tied the game behind back-to-back doubles from Tyler Malone and Ethan Skender.

The TinCap bullpen made the narrow lead stand up in the late innings, thanks in large part to a pair of players making their Fort Wayne debuts: Gabe Morales and Chase Walter.

Morales worked four innings in long relief, giving up a run on three hits while striking out four on his way to earning the victory. Walter pitched the seventh and eighth, retiring all six hitters he faced, including two by strikeout.

Wen-Hua Sung pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth, striking out the last two hitters of the game, for his fourth save.

TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser was making his first start since July 15 after a month on the Injured List and two relief appearances. He worked two scoreless innings, giving up one hit.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette