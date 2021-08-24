Mound success contagious

Starting pitching has been a bright spot for the TinCaps all season: The team ranks fourth in High-A Central with a 3.98 starters' ERA this season.

Fort Wayne starters have been particularly good in the past month, posting a 3.80 ERA since late July that is third in the league. Outside of one particularly rough start from right-hander Carlos Guarate on Wednesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps, in which the youngest pitcher in the league surrendered eight runs in two innings, that team ERA in the last 30 days sits at 3.50, easily No. 2 in the 12-team league.

“They say hitting is contagious, but I also believe that pitching is contagious,” said TinCaps right-hander Connor Lehmann, who has given up one earned run in 10 innings over his last two starts. “We all just fed off each other and stacked (starts) on top of each other. We were able to talk to each other, what worked for them that outing. Communication is a big key for our starting staff.”

The TinCaps, who open a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field tonight, stacked starts on top of each other in their most recent series against West Michigan. After Guarate struggled in an 18-6 loss, the next five Fort Wayne starters – including piggyback starter Gabe Morales, who pitched four innings in relief of Gabe Mosser in Saturday's 2-1 win – combined to work 202/3 innings and give up three earned runs, a 1.30 ERA. Fort Wayne won the last three games in the series.

That short-sample run, and the performance of the staff overall in the last month, is particularly impressive when the starters' relative inexperience at High-A is taken into account. In those four games, these five pitchers made starts (or a piggyback start): Lehmann, Morales, Mosser, Noel Vela and Danny Denz.

Only Mosser was a member of Fort Wayne's staff at the beginning of the season, and he missed a month on the injured list from mid-July until mid-August. The other four, plus Guarate, who has also turned in several good starts since his promotion from Low-A Lake Elsinore, have all been called up from the lower levels of the Padres farm system since the middle of July.

The performance of those newcomers has been exactly what pitching coach Jimmy Jones envisioned when the staff was going through a transition to the new arms.

“(The pitchers that have been here) have all grown this year and the new guys coming up can learn from them,” Jones said in early August. “That's the cycle you want to see, when you see the experienced guys, if you will, that have been here, they try to teach and help (the new guys) grow.

“Some of the guys haven't been here that long, but you can see them assimilating into the group. What you hope is they congeal as a group and feed off each other.”

The TinCaps needed reinforcements because their Opening Day rotation was so good that it was essentially promoted to being the Double-A San Antonio rotation. Ethan Elliott, Matt Waldron and Moises Lugo have all moved to the higher level, and top prospect Anderson Espinoza was traded at the deadline for big-league help.

The call-ups from Lake Elsinore and the Arizona Complex League replacing those promoted arms have adjusted quickly to pitching in High-A, keeping Fort Wayne's rotation among the elite groups in the league. The turnover has been a mark of the depth of pitching that San Diego's farm system enjoys.

“They've been a bright spot for sure,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “You look back at the guys we had in the beginning (of the season), Elliott, Waldron, Espi(noza), guys who were horses for us, but the other guys were called up for a reason and they've picked up the slack big time.

“It's good to see the organization has that depth and can be able to move guys around and not skip a beat.”

