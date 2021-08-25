TinCaps extend win streak to 4

For more than two weeks the TinCaps alternated three-game winning streaks with three-game losing streaks.

That ended Tuesday night, when Fort Wayne's offense put together one of its best performances of the season to lead the TinCaps to a fourth consecutive victory, a 10-4 drubbing of the visiting Dayton Dragons in front of an announced crowd of 3,206 in the opener of a six-game series at Parkview Field.

“There's energy (with this team),” said hitting coach Jonathan Mathews, who is the team's acting manager for the first three games of the series. “Tonight was a tough night to bring energy, it's hot, it's humid, it's heavy air and it's sticky, but the guys have gone about their day the right way, they've prepared the right way.”

The four-game win streak equals a season-best for the TinCaps (47-50), who moved within three games of .500 for the first time since June 30, when they were 23-26.

The offense was the story all night for Fort Wayne, which clubbed 10 hits, drew 10 walks (one shy of a season-high) and was hit by a pitch twice. The TinCaps were also the beneficiary of a trio of Dayton errors. Despite pushing across 10 runs, Fort Wayne left 12 runners on base.

All nine hitters in the TinCap lineup reached base at least twice.

“I was very pleased with the guys' effort tonight,” Mathews said. “They're ready to hit every pitch and if it's not the pitch they can handle or not the pitch they want, they check off. ... It's not a passive approach, it's very aggressive.”

The TinCaps broke the game open in the fourth, when they sent 10 hitters to the plate and scored four runs. Kerner had a two-run double in the inning, redeeming himself after he'd grounded into a double play with the bases loaded in the second, and Yorman Rodriguez added a two-run single with two outs, extending the Fort Wayne lead to 5-0.

The Dragons (50-47) answered with three runs off Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate in the fifth, but the TinCaps stifled any thoughts of a comeback with two more runs in the bottom half on a two-out, two-run single from third baseman Zack Mathis. They were Mathis's first RBI since Aug. 6.

Three more Fort Wayne runs in the seventh, assisted by back-to-back Dayton errors, put the hosts in front 10-3.

Guarate, the youngest pitcher in High-A Central, bounced back from a difficult start against West Michigan in which he gave up eight runs in two innings; he held the Dragons scoreless through four innings and completed five to earn his first win in High-A.

The 20-year-old right-hander had been 0-5 in his first six starts with the TinCaps.

