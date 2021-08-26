Win streak stopped at 4

The TinCaps saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in extra innings Wednesday despite a late rally.

Fort Wayne fell to the visiting Dayton Dragons 4-3 in 10 innings at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,613. It was the team's third chance at a fifth consecutive victory this season, but Dayton's Allan Cerda snatched it away when he launched an RBI double to the wall in right-center in the top of the 10th that brought in Ivan Johnson with the eventual winning run.

The TinCaps (47-51) entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 3-1, but knotted the score when Tirso Ornelas poked a two-run double the other way into the left-field corner, scoring Zack Mathis and Yorman Rodriguez. Ornelas leads the league with 27 doubles.

Rodriguez went 3 for 5 in the loss with a double and a run scored.

Fort Wayne can start a new winning streak tonight when it faces Dayton again, but the main attraction in that matchup will be a pitcher who will only be in the Summit City for a short time: Padres reliever Trey Wingenter, who is scheduled to make a one-inning rehab appearance as he works his way back from 2020 Tommy John surgery.

Wingenter, 27, is a flamethrower who spent the end of 2018 and all of 2019 with the Padres. He's made three one-inning rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League, striking out two hitters in each of those outings. San Diego is likely hoping Wingenter can, after completing his stint in Fort Wayne, be a useful bullpen piece in the final month of the season as the Padres try to grab a Wild Card spot.

When Wingenter was called up in 2018, Fangraphs described him this way:

“Wingenter is a nasty, two-pitch reliever whose fastball plays up because of its movement, and because Wingenter is huge and generates big extension. His slider has horizontal movement, which isn't great for missing bats, but he keeps it down near the bottom of the zone and it doesn't get touched up very often.”

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Wingenter, a 17th-round pick in the 2015 draft, pitched for Fort Wayne at the Low-A level in 2016 and was so good in eight appearances that he was quickly promoted to High-A. In those eight appearances, the big right-hander pitched 11 innings, gave up only one run (an 0.82 ERA) and struck out 14 against two walks while holding opponents to a .158 batting average.

That short stop was a prelude of things to come for the reliever, who reached Double-A by the end of 2016 and then spent all of 2017 at that level. He started 2018 at Triple-A, but ended the season with 22 big-league appearances, in which he averaged 97.7 mph on his fastball.

In 2019, Wingenter pitched 51 games with the Padres, striking out 72 in 51 innings and posting a 5.65 ERA.

He is scheduled to be the second Padre to rehab at Parkview Field, following catcher Tim Federowicz, who did so in 2015.

