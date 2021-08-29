Hot TinCaps get past Dragons in odd game

A weird and wacky night at Parkview Field that featured a little bit of everything imaginable on a baseball field and ended in an 8-2 TinCaps victory over Dayton.

It was Fort Wayne's sixth victory in eight games.

Among the oddities to which the rowdy crowd of 5,951 was treated Saturday were: multiple players playing out of position, four straight walks, five wild pitches and a passed ball, and a pitcher who exited the game without throwing a pitch because of a technological mishap.

The TinCaps (49-52) stayed focused and clinched at least a split of the six-game series, giving them a chance to win the set with another victory today.

“I don't know that I've been this proud of a group of professional players as those guys tonight,” said hitting coach Jonathan Mathews, who was acting manager for the fifth straight game with manager Anthony Contreras getting some time off.

That started before the game when catcher Adam Kerner was scratched with a sore shoulder. With the team's other three catchers – Tyler Malone (sent to Low-A Lake Elsinore prior to the game), Yorman Rodriguez (sent to Triple-A El Paso) and Jonny Homza (sore shoulder) – unavailable, utilityman Zack Mathis made his first pro start behind the plate.

Mathis said he settled in after the first time he blocked a pitch and guided starting pitcher Noel Vela to four one-hit innings, during which the lefty gave up one run and struck out seven, including five in a row.

“As a team, we mesh well and we find a way to get it done,” said Mathis, who did some catching in spring training. “We had a lot of guys finding a way tonight.”

The TinCaps trailed 1-0 into the third, but zoomed in front with four runs in that frame, set up when Dragons starter Bryce Bonnin, in his High-A debut, walked the first four hitters of the inning. Justin Lopez had an RBI double and Luis Almanzar a run-scoring triple during the rally.

Lopez later added a 404-foot two-run homer to right-center, his eighth long ball of the season.

Fort Wayne left-fielder Grant Little walked and stole second in the first inning, but jammed his finger on the slide into second, forcing him to leave the game. In response, the TinCaps sent Almanzar to left and brought in Homza to play first for the third time this season.

“I had guys coming up and saying 'Hey Jonny, I can go play in the outfield or I can go do this or I can do that,'” Mathews said. “The whole night was like that, it was really cool.”

In the fifth, the TinCaps tried to put in pitcher Connor Lehmann, who is usually a starter, to get some work after his start Thursday was rained out. Lehmann warmed up on the mound, but then was ruled ineligible to pitch because he was not on the lineup card as an “available reliever.”

“Technological mishap,” Mathews said, adding he'd never seen that happen before.

Notes: The TinCaps added three top-25 prospects in the San Diego organization: outfielder Robert Hassell III (No. 4), the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, catcher Brandon Valenzuela (12th) and infielder Euribiel Angeles (No. 23). All three were called up from Lake Elsinore. ... In addition, left-handed reliever Mason Feole was placed on the 7-day Injured List.

