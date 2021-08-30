Newcomers shine in TinCaps' loss

Robert Hassell III wants to win. On his first day with the TinCaps, he discovered his new teammates want the same.

Hassell, the No. 8 overall pick in last year's MLB draft, was one of three players who made his their debuts with Fort Wayne on Sunday after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday night.

The TinCaps could not pull out a victory in the first game with the newly arrived trio, but they rallied back from deficits three times before finally falling 8-6 in front of an announced crowd of 4,620 in the finale of a six-game series against Dayton at Parkview Field. The defeat meant a series split with the Dragons.

“It seems to me that we're going to fight,” said Hassell, who earned the nickname “Bobby Barrels” for his hitting prowess at the Padres alternate site in 2020. “First impressions, this is a very competitive team. It's going to be a lot of fun to finish up the year with these guys.”

Hassell got the call to Fort Wayne with a pair of his Storm teammates, each of whom is a highly regarded prospect in his own right: infielder Euribiel Angeles and catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

The three combined to reach base five times and were a central component in helping the TinCaps (49-53) take a 2-1 lead in the third, when Angeles walked to put two on and Valenzuela delivered a single to left to drive in Ripken Reyes and break a 1-all tie.

After the Dragons retook the lead with four straight hits and two runs off Fort Wayne starter Carlos Guarate in the fourth, Valenzuela came around to even the score at 3 in the fifth after he walked and Justin Lopez drove him in with a double to right-center.

“They were excited when they showed up this morning,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “(I saw) a lot of good things, which I already knew about these kids from being around them in spring training. ... Complete confidence in those guys to adapt and finish as strong as they can the remainder of the season.”

An erratic performance by relievers did in The TinCaps. They threw seven wild pitches, three of which brought runners in to score in the late innings.

Austin Smith surrendered a pair of runs in the sixth that pushed Dayton (53-49) in front 5-3.

The Dragons added another run in the seventh.

After Fort Wayne closed the gap with a two-run single from Lopez in the bottom of the seventh, Dayton scored twice off Wen-Hua Sung in the ninth.

Lopez went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in four runs. He has nine RBI in the last three games.

The TinCaps have not won a series at home since the first set of the season in early May. They have split seven and lost one since then. Fort Wayne has one home series remaining, starting Sept. 7 against Lansing.

Note: Padres reliever Trey Wingenter, who was scheduled to make a minor-league rehab appearance with Fort Wayne this week on his road back from Tommy John surgery, did not pitch again Sunday. Contreras said he suffered another injury earlier in the week and it is “not looking good” that he'll pitch in the upcoming road series against Great Lakes, either.

