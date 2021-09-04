TinCaps use strong pitching, fast start to win

TinCaps left-hander Noel Vela continued his string of excellent starts, tossing 42/3 scoreless innings, and Fort Wayne got three hits from newcomer Euribiel Angeles on the way to a 6-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond on Friday night.

Fort Wayne (51-55) evened the series at two games apiece and dealt another blow to the Loons' postseason hopes as the hosts remained a game out of the final playoff spot in High-A Central.

The TinCaps scored all of their runs in the first four innings, pushing across two in the first on RBI hits from Tirso Ornelas and Zack Mathis, another in the second when Angeles singled home Chris Givin and three more in the fourth.

The fourth-inning rally featured back-to-back RBI doubles from Robert Hassell III and Angeles, top Padres prospects who are in their first week with the TinCaps after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore.

The 6-0 cushion was more than enough for Vela, who struck out seven while giving up five hits and walking two, lowering his ERA with Fort Wayne to 2.39 in six starts.

Relievers Ramon Perez and Edwuin Bencomo combined to pitch 31/3 scoreless innings for the TinCaps, and flamethrower Chase Walter worked the ninth.

Walter was wild for the second straight appearance, walking two and throwing three wild pitches after walking four and hitting a batter in two-thirds of an inning in his last appearance. Angeles went 3 for 5 with two doubles and scored twice.

Great Lakes manager Austin Chubb was ejected in the sixth inning.