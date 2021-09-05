Big games not enough; Loons beat TinCaps

Euribiel Angeles and Tirso Ornelas had fine games at the plate, but it wasn't enough to keep the TinCaps from an 8-6 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday night at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Angeles, the San Diego Padres' No. 13 prospect, was 3 for 4 with four runs and two RBI, including a first-inning home run. Ornelas was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two walks. Both players tripled in the game.

Teammate Reinaldo Ilarraza was 2 for 4 with two runs for the TinCaps (51-56), who were tied at 1 before the Loons unleashed five runs in the bottom of the second to put Fort Wayne in a deficit from which it couldn't recover.

The second inning was marked by a Fort Wayne fielding error on a short-hopper that was hit toward second base, two catcher's interference calls, and a three-run double hit by second baseman and top-20 Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jorbit Vivas, who was 1 for 4 with three RBIs.

Designated hitter Carson Taylor drilled his eighth home run of the year in the third to push the Loons (58-49) to a 7-1 lead.

Fort Wayne's starting pitcher, Carlos Guarante (1-6), worked 31/3 innings and allowed seven runs (two earned) and four hits, striking out three and walking two.

Great Lakes used five pitchers in the course of the game and Lael Lockhart (2-0) got the victory, working 12/3 innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and one walk.

The teams return to the field today at 1 p.m. at Dow Diamond.