TinCaps call-up putting on show

Robert Hassell expected to be here.

The Padres' first round selection in the 2020 MLB draft, No. 8 overall, spent most of his first season in professional baseball laying waste to Low-A West with the Lake Elsinore Storm. After 92 games at the lower level, in which he hit .323 and stole 31 bases, the 19-year-old who earned the nickname “Bobby Barrels” for his hitting prowess at the Padres alternate site in 2020 got the news he'd been expecting: a call-up to Fort Wayne.

“It wasn't very surprising for me, but in a good way,” Hassell said of his promotion Aug. 28.. “One of my main goals (this season) was to get that call up, so I was really excited.”

With the TinCaps' season winding down, Hassell will have six games at Parkview Field to leave his stamp on the Summit City, starting tonight when Fort Wayne opens its final home series against the Lansing Lugnuts. The youngster's presence, along with that of fellow late-August top-prospect call-ups Brandon Valenzuela and Euribiel Angeles, will provide some excitement at the end of a season that will very likely end without a playoff trip.

“(Hassell) has a big package to provide for a team,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “You're going to draft somebody that high in the first round for a reason. He has the skill set that everybody wants, now it's just getting the experience and reps and him learning to keep progressing.”

During Fort Wayne's trip to Great Lakes last week, Hassell proved that he is just as capable of turning in spectacular performances in High-A as he was at Lake Elsinore.

On Wednesday against the first-place Loons, the lefty-swinging Hassell golfed a down-and-in pitch over the fence in right for his first TinCaps homer. An inning later, he took a high fastball in the middle of the plate and punched it over the left-field wall, making it his first professional multihomer game.

But the No. 4 prospect in the Padres farm system wasn't done. After the Loons forced extra innings, Hassell batted in the 11th. On a 3-1 count, he got a fastball up above his letters that would have tied up many hitters, but he got around on it and launch it out to right field for a home run.

The TinCaps went on to win the game 12-11 and Hassell became only the third player in the 28-year history of the Fort Wayne franchise – and first since 2010 – to hit three home runs in a game.

It would be unfair to expect Hassell to match that feat this week against Lansing, but he isn't worried at the prospect that fans – and the Padres organization – are hoping he'll put on a show.

“I believe I can do anything I tell myself I can,” Hassell said. “If I don't 100% believe I'm going to get in that box and get a hit, it's not going to happen. But if I do and my confidence is there, like it's been all year and 98% of the time (in my career), then I'll be good. There's expectations, but nobody else's expectations are going to be tougher than mine on myself.”

