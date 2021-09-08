Prospect makes quick stop with TinCaps

The TinCaps got an unexpected visit from a familiar face over the weekend.

MacKenzie Gore, the 2017 No. 3 overall pick, who spent all of 2018 with Fort Wayne at Low-A, started for the TinCaps in their series finale against the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday.

The 22-year-old left-hander, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, went five innings and gave up three runs on three hits while striking out five and walking four. He took the loss as the TinCaps fell to the Loons, 6-2.

“He was a little tentative to start, there's obviously a lot of things he's working to get back into his normal shape,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “But once he got aggressive, you got to see what MacKenzie Gore is all about. Fastball ranging anywhere from 92 to 96 (mph) being able to throw the slider and changeup whenever he wanted.”

Gore went 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 602/3 innings during his 2018 campaign in Fort Wayne and he pitched well enough in 2019 and at the Padres alternate site in 2020 to start 2021 at Triple-A El Paso.

But he struggled in El Paso, walking 12 in 20 innings and posting a 5.85 ERA before the Padres sent him to their complex in Arizona to work on his command for nearly two months. He made his return to competition in August with three starts in the Arizona Complex League and then moved up to pitch for Fort Wayne.

In his start with the TinCaps, Gore gave up three runs in the first inning, walking three. He settled in after that, pitching four shutout frames to end his appearance, giving up only one hit during that stretch.

“You talk to him, he's going to be disappointed with what happened in the first inning and he'll say he could have been a lot better,” Contreras said. “But the biggest thing is he got through five innings and he's healthy. He was in good spirits coming off the mound.”

Gore's quick trip through the lower levels of the minor leagues continued Tuesday, when the TinCaps announced that he had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio.

TinCaps rained out

Fort Wayne was set to open its final home series of the season Tuesday against the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field, but rain forced the postponement.

There will be a doubleheader between the two today, with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. The second will start 30-40 minutes after the first one ends. Per Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders, both games will be seven innings.

For those who bought tickets for tonight's game, the ticket is redeemable at any game the rest of the week or in April and May 2022.

For more information, go to www.milb.com/fort-wayne/ballpark/weather.

dsinn@jg.net