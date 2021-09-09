Late hit salvages split for TinCaps

In the final 13 innings of their doubleheader against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday, the TinCaps went just 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position. But one of those was the biggest hit of the night.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh – the last inning of the game in a minor-league doubleheader – the bases loaded and the TinCaps trailing by a run, Fort Wayne third baseman Kelvin Alarcon bounced a single up the middle. Ripken Reyes scored easily from third and Jonny Homza raced all the way around second, sliding feet first to score just ahead of the tag, giving his team a thrilling 2-1 victory and setting of a raucous celebration between first and second base in front of a crowd of 3,241 fans.

The teams played two games Wednesday night because rain washed out Tuesday's game, which was to have been the opener of the TinCaps' final home series of the season. Lansing won the first game 7-3 and the teams remained tied for fifth place in the High-A Central East Division with identical 52-58 records.

The TinCaps were frustrated throughout the second game, putting runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings, but unable to push across the tying run. The Lugnuts had taken the lead in the top of the first when the game's leadoff hitter, Shane Selman ripped a home run to left off TinCaps starter Felix Minjarez, giving his team a lead that nearly stood up.

The winning rally began when Tirso Ornelas and Brandon Valenzuela singled to open the seventh. Justin Lopez then walked to load the bases with nobody out, making it Fort Wayne's best scoring opportunity of the night.

For a few minutes, it looked as though that chance, too, would be wasted as Homza and Chris Givin each grounded into forceouts that left them on base but runners out at the plate. In the end, all those grounders did was heighten the tension for Alarcon's winning hit and give Homza a chance to play the hero with his timely slide into the plate.

Fort Wayne pitcher Kevin Kopps earned the win after pitching a scoreless seventh to keep his team within a run. Fellow reliever Austin Smith worked two innings, retiring all six hitters he faced, and Minjarez pitched three scoreless innings after giving up the leadoff homer.

The Lugnuts got off to a fast start in the late-afternoon contest, putting the first four runners on base, including a costly error from pitcher Connor Lehmann that saw the ball slip out of his hand as he went to make a routine flip to first on a grounder back to the mound.

By the time Lehmann retired the side, Lansing had pushed across four runs, taking a commanding lead before the TinCaps had a chance to hit.

Fort Wayne made the most of that first opportunity at the plate when it finally came, putting its first three runners on.

Ornelas cut into the lead with an RBI single that scored Robert Hassell III and back-to-back sacrifice flies from Valenzuela and Lopez sliced the deficit to just 4-3.

But the TinCaps went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position after Ornelas' single and were unable to push across the tying run. The Lugnuts made that point irrelevant when they scored three more runs in the fourth inning. Four singles in the first five batters of the frame chased Lehmann from the game.

The Fort Wayne right-hander has a 13.50 ERA in his last two starts.

dsinn@jg.net