Comeback comes up short; TinCaps back in basement

The TinCaps ended Wednesday night with a wild celebration on the bases after a game-winning two-run single from Kelvin Alarcon snatched victory over the Lansing Lugnuts from the jaws of defeat.

Twenty-four hours later, the Lugnuts got such a big lead that a late comeback could not save the day again.

Lansing raced out to a six-run advantage with multirun uprisings in the second, third and fourth innings and hung on to win 7-4 in front of an announced crowd of 4,534 at Parkview Field on Thursday despite a two-hit night from 2020 No. 8 overall pick Robert Hassell III.

The loss drops the TinCaps (52-59) into solo possession of last place in the High-A Central East Division, a game behind fifth-place Lansing (53-58) with three games left between the teams this week.

Fort Wayne trailed 7-1 into the late innings, but scored once in the eighth and twice more in the ninth before a screaming line drive to center off the bat of Chris Givin ended the game, stopping the tying run from coming to the plate.

“We have a really competitive team that likes winning and hates losing,” said Hassell, who singled and scored in the eighth, had an RBI single in the ninth and added a walk in the first inning. “You can just tell in the dugout. Down five, six runs like we were there in the last inning, it still felt like we had a chance.”

The Lugnuts pushed across three runs in the second inning off Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser, who struck out the first two hitters he faced in a 1-2-3 first. Lansing added two more in the third and another pair in the fourth off piggyback starter Gabe Morales.

All seven of the visitors' runs scored with two outs and their rallies were helped along by a pair of close calls on stolen base attempts in the second and third that went against Fort Wayne and catcher Victor Duarte, who was making his TinCaps debut.

Fort Wayne pitchers struck out 17 Lansing hitters, a season-high for a nine-inning game. Mosser struck out four in two innings, while Morales fanned five in three innings. Chase Walter, who pitched two scoreless innings in relief, whiffed four, including three straight in a 1-2-3 seventh.

Angel Solarte had his first two hits as a TinCap in his second game with Fort Wayne, and Tirso Ornelas singled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

