TinCaps shut out by Lansing

The TinCaps' offense continued its recent struggles as three Lansing pitchers combined for a 5-hitter in a 2-0 victory Friday before 5,141 fans at Parkview Field.

The loss was the sixth in seven games for Fort Wayne (52-60). Lansing improved to 54-58.

TinCaps left-hander Danny Denz and fellow southpaw David Leal matched zeroes through four innings.

The pitcher's duel was broken up by Lansing in the fifth inning as Brett Harris doubled to drive in Patrick McColl and Drew Swift to gove ther Lugnuts a 2-0 lead.

Leal gave up up two hits in four innings with five strikeouts. Shohei Tomioka (6-7) came on and went another four innings, giving up three hits while striking out five. Garrett Acton finished in the ninth.

Denz (0-2) got the loss, giving up two runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The teams are right back at it at 6:35 p.m. today for the fifth game of the six-game series at Parkview Field.

Notes: Before the game, infielder Kelvin Alarcon was transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio and left-handed reliever Cody Tyler was activated from Injured List.