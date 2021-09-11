TinCaps' slump continues with 5th defeat in 6 games

The TinCaps' offense continued its recent struggles as three Lansing pitchers combined on a 5-hitter in a 2-0 victory Friday in front of 5,141 fans at Parkview Field.

The loss was the fifth in six games for Fort Wayne (52-60). Lansing improved to 54-58.

TinCaps left-hander Danny Denz and fellow lefty David Leal matched zeros through four innings.

Lansing broke the pitcher's duel in the fifth inning. Brett Harris doubled to drive in Patrick McColl and Drew Swift to give the Lugnuts a 2-0 lead.

Leal gave up two hits in four innings with five strikeouts. Reliever Shohei Tomioka (6-7) went four innings, giving up three hits while striking out five. Garrett Acton finished in the ninth.

Denz (0-2) got the loss. He gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

The teams are back at it at 6:35 p.m. today for the fifth game of the six-game series at Parkview Field, the season's final homestand.

Notes: Before the game, infielder Kelvin Alarcon was transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio and left-handed reliever Cody Tyler was activated from the injured list.