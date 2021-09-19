TinCaps loss streak reaches 5 games

The TinCaps equaled a season high with their fifth straight loss Saturday night, falling to Dayton 8-5 at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton despite a three-hit night for Reinaldo Ilarraza, his first since June 11.

The loss meant the TinCaps (54-65) clinched last place in the High-A Central East Division in their first year in the new league.

Trailing by four entering the ninth, the TinCaps put their first three hitters on base, including an RBI double for Zack Mathis that brought the tying run to the plate. But Angel Solarte popped up and Ilarraza and Euribiel Angeles struck out in succession to end the game.

Ilarraza scored twice and drove in a run with a fourth-inning triple, part of a two-run inning after Fort Wayne had fallen behind 4-0. Angeles also had an RBI single in the frame.

