TinCaps release next season's schedule

The TinCaps are scheduled to play 132 games in 2022 and will once again host a showcase game on Independence Day, the Fort Wayne High-A baseball franchise announced Tuesday.

The TinCaps released their full schedule, which features 66 home games, fewer than the 70 they had been playing per season in the Low-A Midwest League through 2019, but more than the 60 they had this past season, which got off to a late start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's far more than the zero they played in 2020, when the Minor League Baseball season was canceled entirely.

“After losing our 2020 season, it felt good to be back in 2021, albeit with plenty of challenges,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “But now we're really excited to plan for the 2022 season and make it the most fun yet for our fans.”

Fort Wayne will open its 2022 season April 8 with a matchup against the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. That's nearly a month earlier than Opening Day in 2021, when the TinCaps kicked off their season May 4.

The season started later so that major-leaguers and minor-leaguers could have separate spring trainings, cutting down on the number of players at team facilities in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases low.

The TinCaps plan to open their home schedule at Parkview Field on April 12 against the South Bend Cubs. It will be the start of the team's 13th season at the downtown ballpark, which BallparkDigest.com last week called the best of the 30 stadiums in High-A.

As they did in 2021, High-A Central teams will play six-game series, with matchups Tuesday through Sunday and Mondays off. Unlike last season, there will be a few exceptions to that rule.

July 4 falls on a Monday, so the TinCaps will take on Lake County that day in the opener of a six-game set, then have July 5 off before resuming the series July 6.

In addition, the team's opening series against Dayton will be just three games. The TinCaps and Dragons will meet in another three-game series from July 22-24, which follows a four-day break from July 18-21 surrounding the Major League All-Star Game. No High-A Central All-Star Game is scheduled.

Fort Wayne's home schedule comes to an end Sept. 4 and the regular season is set to end Sept. 11. MLB will announce a postseason format at a later date after the 2021 High-A Central postseason featured only the league's top two teams facing off for the title. The TinCaps finished 54-66 and did not make the championship series.

A complete list of game times and promotions will be announced in the future, the team said.

Fans interested in buying or renewing season tickets can call the TinCaps ticket office at 260-482-6400. Groups can begin booking outings in November, but tickets to single games will not go on sale until closer to Opening Day.

