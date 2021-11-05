TinCaps manager Contreras leaves for Triple-A job

Anthony Contreras, the all-time managerial wins leader in Fort Wayne franchise history, has been hired to manage the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, ending his 5-season tenure as TinCaps manager.

Contreras started as the TinCap skipper in 2016 and held the position through the 2021 campaign, two seasons longer than any other manager the franchise has had since it moved to Fort Wayne in 1993.

Contreras, 38, led the franchise to 310 wins in five seasons and returned after the canceled 2020 campaign to shepherd the TinCaps through the transition to the High-A level after the team had spent 27 seasons at Low-A.

Following what turned out to be his final game at Parkview Field, Contreras reflected on his time in Fort Wayne.

"It just adds to the experience of my career, the players' careers," he said. "We get spoiled rotten coming to the field every single day, being able to work in a facility like this and then being around the fans and the atmosphere that gives us energy when we're tired.

"It means the world. I've been grateful to be here for five seasons, not everybody can say that in minor-league baseball. It's very rare to have the opportunity to come to a place that many years in a row. I don't take it for granted. ... If I'm back, I'm back and if I'm not I'll do my best to groom the next person coming in here and be ready for a successful season."

Contreras's best season in Fort Wayne came in 2017, when he guided the TinCaps to the Midwest League Championship Series, which Fort Wayne lost to the Quad Cities River Bandits. The TinCaps clinched a playoff spot and won two playoff series despite star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. getting called up to Double-A in mid-August.

"It has been an awesome ride with my friend Anthony," TinCaps president Mike Nutter wrote on Twitter. "I’m better off for having worked with him. He’s the best communicator I’ve ever seen as a MiLB manager. We are friends for life."

The TinCaps have not announced a manager or coaching staff for the 2022 season.

