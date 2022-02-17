Lockout won't affect TinCaps' schedule

Mike Nutter wants fans to know the TinCaps will be starting their season on time.

Nutter, the team's longtime president, said he has gotten numerous inquiries about how the MLB lockout, which remains at an impasse and is threatening spring training, might affect the minor-league schedule. Fear not, he emphasized; regardless of the status of the lockout, the TinCaps will open their 2022 home slate at Parkview Field on April 12, weather permitting.

“I walked by a sign that said 55 days until opening day. The only problem is we have about 100 days worth of work (left),” Nutter said, laughing. “We're playing.”

The TinCaps passed an important milestone Wednesday as they prepare to welcome fans back to their downtown stadium: single-game tickets went on sale.

Fans lined up at the Parkview Field ticket office half an hour before sales officially began at 10 a.m. Carla Hanson and Sarah Knight were first in line and got tickets to the home opener and the Fourth of July game.

“I just like dancing to the music (between innings), it's just so much fun,” Hanson said of her reasons for snapping up tickets. “Oh, and the themes, '80s Night, Star Wars. ... I get dressed up for all the themes. ... I bring my dog (for Bark in the Park games). There's just so many things that can draw you out here.”

Others have made it a yearly ritual to get tickets as early as possible. Carl and Juanita Capatina have gone to every home opener in Fort Wayne since the Wizards arrived in the city in 1993.

“It means summer's here,” Capatina said of the first day tickets go on sale. “The special thing about baseball is the free time. It's not so much about the game as we can spend the time. Just wasting time feels good.”

When the season opens in April, the minor leagues will have the attention of the baseball world to themselves if MLB owners and players have not yet ironed out a deal.

Nutter remembers his former team, the Kane County Cougars, hosting an ESPN broadcast during the MLB players strike in 1994-95.

“We hope the major leagues are playing and the Padres are winning, but if not we could occupy that (space),” Nutter said. “We'd rather not, but we did before. ... There were some people that left the game and never came back, but there were others that thought, 'Let's go out and explore the minor leagues for a portion of the price.'

“I hope (MLB is) back, but if they're not, maybe people are going to realize what kind of talent there is on the way up.”

dsinn@jg.net