Top prospect Hassell on Opening Day TinCaps roster

On one of the TinCaps' final road trips in 2021, center fielder Robert Hassell III became just the third player in Fort Wayne history to clobber three home runs in a game.

Hassell, the No. 37 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, is one of a handful of top prospects who will open the season in High-A with the TinCaps. The team released its full 30-man roster this afternoon.

Hassell is the highest-ranked prospect on the roster, the No. 2 prospect in the Padres' farm system. The eighth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft hit .323 at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, got on base at a .415 clip and scored 87 runs and stole 34 bases across 100 games at Low-A and High-A.

Hassell was among a trio of highly-rated prospects promoted from Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne together near the end of the 2021 season. All three of those players will start the season in the Summit City this year, with catcher Brandon Valenzuela, the 21st-ranked Padres prospect, and shortstop Euribiel Angeles, the No. 12 prospect in the San Diego system, joining Hassell. None of the three is older than 21 and Angeles does not turn 20 for another month.

The Opening Day roster in Fort Wayne also features a bevy of names who will be familiar to TinCaps fans. Speedster Reinaldo Ilarraza is back after stealing 38 bases and scoring 53 runs last season and infielder Olivier Basabe, who spent parts of 2018 and '21 with the TinCaps, returns after playing most of last season with Double-A San Antonio.

On the mound, the TinCaps bring back 23-year-old lefty Danny Denz, who posted a 3.26 ERA in 49 2/3 innings in High-A last season, including a stretch of 18 consecutive scoreless frames. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo is back after pitching for the TinCaps out of the bullpen for the entirety of the 2021 campaign, notching a 3.97 ERA and striking out nearly 11 hitters per nine innings along the way.

Also back in the fold is one of the most electrifying pitchers in the recent history of the franchise: right-hander Mason Fox. The 6-foot-2 reliever laid waste to Low-A when he was in Fort Wayne near the end of the 2019 season, tossing eight shutout innings across six appearances, striking out 16, walking none and giving up only three hits with his combination of a mid-90s fastball and power 12-6 curveball. He reached Triple-A in 2021.

Also on the pitching staff to open the season is 22-year-old right-hander Nick Thwaits, who grew up barely an hour from Fort Wayne in Fort Recovery, Ohio. The 2018 15th-round pick struck out a batter per inning in Lake Elsinore last season.

This newest crop of TinCaps will be managed by Brian Esposito, who is entering his first year with the club after managing the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians for the last three seasons. Former manager Anthony Contreras, who skippered the TinCaps from 2016 to 2021 and is the franchise's all-time wins leader, took a job as the manager of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Fort Wayne opens its season April 8 and will play its first game at Parkview Field on April 12 against the South Bend Cubs.

dsinn@jg.net