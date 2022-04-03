Highly rated prospect back with TinCaps

On one of the TinCaps' final road trips in 2021, center fielder Robert Hassell III became just the third player in Fort Wayne history to clobber three home runs in a game.

Hassell, the No. 37 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, is one of a handful of top prospects who will open the season in High-A with the TinCaps. The team released its full 30-man roster Saturday.

Hassell is the highest-ranked player on the roster, the No. 2 prospect in the Padres' farm system. The eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft hit .323 at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, got on base at a .415 clip and scored 87 runs and stole 34 bases across 100 games at Low-A and High-A.

“I want to hit .300,” Hassell told MLB.com when asked about his goals for the season. “I want to have a high OBP. I want to have more assists in the outfield than I did last year, but other than that, I expect the most. I expect to go 3 for 3 every game.”

Hassell was among three highly rated prospects promoted from Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne near the end of last season. All three of those players will start the season in the Summit City, with shortstop Euribiel Angeles (the No. 12 prospect in the Padres' farm system) and catcher Brandon Valenezuela (No. 21) joining Hassell. None of the three is older than 21.

They are joined by 22-year-old left-hander Robert Gasser, the organization's No. 9 prospect, and slugging outfielder Joshua Mears, 21, who ranks 10th. Gasser gave up two runs in 15 innings across two levels in 2021, and Mears cranked 17 home runs in 71 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore.

The TinCaps opening day roster also features a bevy of names who will be familiar to local fans. Among them is outfielder Reinaldo Ilarraza, who stole 38 bases and scored 53 runs last season.

On the mound, the TinCaps bring back 23-year-old lefty Danny Denz, who posted a 3.26 ERA in 492/3 innings in Fort Wayne last season, including a stretch of 18 consecutive scoreless innings. Mason Fox, who threw eight electrifying scoreless innings and struck out 16 at Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019, is also back.

A newcomer to the pitching staff is 22-year-old right-hander Nick Thwaits, who grew up in Fort Recovery, Ohio.

The TinCaps will be managed by Brian Esposito, who is entering his first year with the club after managing the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians the last three seasons.

Fort Wayne opens the season Friday at Dayton. The first home game is April 12 against South Bend.

