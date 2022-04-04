New season excites TinCaps' president

TinCaps president Mike Nutter recently reached out to San Diego Padres director of player development Ryley Westman. He wanted to let Westman know how excited he was to meet the new coaching staff and players the Padres planned to send to Fort Wayne, their High-A affiliate, this season.

Westman replied almost immediately, telling Nutter:

“We're sending a very good team to Fort Wayne and an awesome staff. I can't wait for everyone to meet each other.”

That was music to the ears of Nutter, who said the TinCaps have more new staff members on the team side than in any other of the 31 years he has worked in pro baseball. In addition to new manager Brian Esposito, who is taking over for franchise wins record-holder Anthony Contreras, now managing in Triple-A, Fort Wayne has new a new bench coach, hitting coach, athletic trainer and strength coach. Only pitching coach Jimmy Jones, in his second year with the team, returns.

The TinCaps also underwent their first roster change of the season Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Padres released the team's roster and five days before opening day, scheduled for Friday in Dayton.

Presumptive starting shortstop Euribiel Angeles, who was the No. 12 prospect in the Padres' farm system, was traded to the Oakland Athletics along with former TinCaps pitcher Adrian Martinez in exchange for Athletics hurler Sean Manaea, a six-year major league veteran.

For Nutter, the final days before the season begins are always a time for optimism. He gets excited to welcome the players and staff to Fort Wayne.

“Sure (I'm optimistic), we're undefeated,” Nutter said, laughing.

This is also a week of what Nutter called “insane” preparation as the business side of the team's staff puts the finishing touches on plans for the season and for the arrival of the players. Sometimes those plans can go partially awry, as they did Sunday morning when a pair of players were bumped off their flight to Indianapolis and instead flew to Fort Wayne directly, necessitating a team employee pick them up from the airport, or when Nutter had to receive dozen of boxes from Costco containing sheets, dishes and other household items – paid for by the Padres – for the players' apartments at his house because the store won't deliver to businesses.

Though the week is hectic, it is worth it for the team's staff when the players arrive and the TinCaps' behind-the-scenes employees can begin getting to know those who will be on the diamond this season. The players arrived in the Summit City on Sunday night and will move into their summer apartments this morning.

“These players are excited, they've heard about Parkview Field, they've heard about the fans, they've heard about the support,” Nutter said. “It's a really cool time. The roster looks good, the new staff members seem great coming in, our staff is pumped up.”

The players aren't the only ones who are excited. Nutter has felt an increase in the number of people calling the TinCaps about tickets for the season, a change from last year, when attendance was restricted at Parkview Field for the first month of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic and calls were mostly going out from the team's ticket office rather than coming in.

“I think there's a lot of people for obvious reasons who have felt cooped up,” the team president said. “It feels like we're turning the corner and the staff is excited about that. ... There generally is just a good amount of optimism.”

