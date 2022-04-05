Ohio native had eye on TinCaps early

When Nick Thwaits was in fourth grade in Fort Recovery, Ohio, his elementary school ran a promotion: students who read enough books would win free tickets to TinCaps games, in the early days of Parkview Field.

“It's a beautiful stadium,” Thwaits said. “I was like, 'I want to play here so bad.' It was so cool.”

The now-22-year-old Thwaits will get the opportunity to live out that childhood dream this summer. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pitcher was assigned to the TinCaps to start the 2022 season and will likely get to pitch in Parkview Field as soon as next week. The TinCaps open their home schedule April 12 against South Bend after beginning the season with three games in Dayton, starting Friday.

Thwaits, who is entering his fourth season of professional baseball, knew there was a possibility he would end up in Fort Wayne when he was selected by the Padres in the 15th round of the 2018 draft out of Fort Recovery High School. When the moment finally came after stints in rookie ball, short-season Tri-City and Low-A Lake Elsinore, he was “super excited” and immediately texted his family. His grandmother plans to watch him play professional baseball in person for the first time this summer.

“It's going to be a ton of fun,” Thwaits said. “There's going to be a bunch of nerves out there with family and friends around, but I'm just going to have fun with it.”

Thwaits won Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors while pitching for the Fort Recovery Indians. He told his coach, Jerry Kaup, he wanted to pitch in the major leagues and Kaup said it was difficult to doubt the quiet, determined pitcher, who also played outfield and hit in the middle of the order.

“He was doing everything all year around to try to make his dream possible,” Kaup said. “He was just capable of locking people down, he could dominate the game from the mound. ... I thought (the major leagues) was a possibility the first time I got to interact with him.

“Nick understands there are steps to get to that pinnacle if the pinnacle is Major League Baseball. He always understood that. He's very driven to make sure he got that done.”

Thwaits returned to his hometown in recent years to help Kaup with a high school baseball camp.

“Just to have somebody of that caliber come back and be around the kids, they just sit there with their mouths open and their eyes on him,” said Kaup, who took a trip to California to watch Thwaits pitch in Lake Elsinore last season and plans to drive to Fort Wayne for games this year. “He's not a show-off or anything like that, it's just the idea of who he is.”

“As a person, he's top-notch. I'd be honored if he was my friend. He's a terrific human being.”

Thwaits caught the eye of Padres scouts in high school with a repertoire that included a fastball topping out at 93 mph, an excellent curveball, a changeup and at times a slider. He turned down a scholarship to play at Kent State to sign with the Padres and received a $450,000 signing bonus, close to MLB's suggested bonus for a fourth-round-pick.

In 2021, Thwaits pitched 87 innings over 18 starts and four relief appearances at Low-A, notching a 7.02 ERA. After a good stint in spring training, he enters High-A confident.

“I want to keep developing as a player,” Thwaits said. “We have a really good coaching staff here, from (pitching coach Jimmy Jones) to (manager Brian Esposito), really excited to work with these guys. Hopefully we can get some wins here with the TinCaps.”

